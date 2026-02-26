Rasmus Sandin News: Opens scoring in win
Sandin scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Sandin had gone 40 games without a goal, earning 12 assists in that span. The 25-year-old snapped the drought at 13:52 of the second period to open the scoring in a tight contest. He's now at 19 points, 66 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 61 hits and a plus-5 rating over 53 appearances in a bottom-four role.
