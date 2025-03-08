Rasmus Sandin News: Picks up helper in win

Sandin logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Sandin has a helper in two of the last three contests. He's been in a top-four role for much of the season, but he's been less of a factor on offense than John Carlson or Jakob Chychrun. Sandin has a total of 23 points, matching his 68-game output from 2023-24, and he's added 63 shots on net, 73 hits, 93 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 63 appearances.