Rasmus Sandin News: Pockets assist in win

Sandin notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Sandin's point streak is up to five games (three goals, two assists), despite him taking on a smaller role since Jakob Chychrun returned from injured reserve. Sandin kept the streak alive with a secondary helper on Jakub Vrana's second-period goal, which was the game-winner. Overall, Sandin has three goals, seven helpers, a plus-13 rating, 18 shots on net, 20 hits and 36 blocked shots through 17 contests.