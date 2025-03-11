Rasmus Sandin News: Pockets assist Tuesday

Sandin logged an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Sandin has a helper in four of the last five contests, and he's also gone plus-1 with 10 blocks in that span. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 25 points, 64 shots on net, 96 blocked shots, 75 hits and a plus-19 rating over 65 appearances this season. He fills a bit of a versatile role for the Capitals, and he chips in a little big across the board without being a standout in any given category.