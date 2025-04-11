Rasmus Sandin News: Puts up helper Thursday

Sandin notched an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Sandin has eight assists over 19 games since the start of March. The 25-year-old continues to fill a top-four role and has picked up power-play time on the second unit. For the season, he's at 29 points, 77 shots on net, 113 blocked shots, 91 hits and a plus-18 rating over 78 appearances. He has up to four more chances to get to the 30-point mark for the second time in his career.