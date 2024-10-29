Rasmus Sandin News: Puts up two helpers

Sandin notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Sandin had multiple helpers for the second time in three games. He played a season-high 24:45 after Jakob Chychrun (upper body) left the contest in the first period. If Chychrun misses time, Sandin is the natural option to replace him on the power play, and he'd likely move up to a top-four role at even strength as well. Through eight outings, Sandin has four helpers, nine shots on net, 16 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-5 rating from a third-pairing role.