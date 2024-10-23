Rasmus Sandin News: Registers two assists

Sandin recorded two assists, two shots on goal, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Sandin hadn't gotten on the scoresheet prior to Wednesday, a slump that has seen him slip onto the third pairing. The 24-year-old blueliner broke through, helping out on goals by Taylor Raddysh and Nic Dowd in this contest. Through six games, Sandin has two helpers, five shots on net, six hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. His offense is likely to be limited when he's not seeing power-play time -- John Carlson and Jakob Chychrun have had most of the minutes with the man advantage so far.