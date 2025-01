Sandin tallied an assist, a plus-1 rating and two shots during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Senators.

Sandin made a terrific effort in the defensive zone before lugging the puck up the ice and feeding Alex Ovechkin for his 874th career NHL goal. The 24-year-old Swede has four goals and 18 goals in 45 games thus far in the 2024-25 campaign.