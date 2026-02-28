Rasmus Sandin News: Two-point effort in win
Sandin picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over Vegas.
The 25-year-old blueliner helped set up tallies by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jakob Chychrun in the second period, the latter of which proved to be the game-winner. It was Sandin's first multi-point performance since Jan. 13, and over the 12 games in between he managed just one goal and three points. If John Carlson (lower body) winds up missing a significant amount of time after sitting out this weekend's back-to-back set, however, Sandin's production could tick up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Sandin See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 554 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights149 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet318 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekDecember 27, 2024
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekDecember 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Sandin See More