Red Savage Injury: Collegiate season over

Savage will miss the remainder of Michigan State's 2024-25 campaign due to an upper-body injury, MLive.com reports Tuesday.

Savage had been putting up decent numbers with the Spartans this year, registering five goals and six helpers in 20 contests for Michigan State. Selected by the Wings in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old center could make the jump to the professional ranks last year -- though this injury could give him another year of collegiate eligibility.