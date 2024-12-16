Fantasy Hockey
Reese Johnson News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 9:57am

Johnson was assigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.

Johnson has been a healthy scratch in three of Minnesota's last four games. The demotion could bode well for Yakov Trenin's (upper body) availability ahead of Wednesday's game against Florida, or it could be temporary for salary cap reasons. Johnson hasn't earned a point in three NHL appearances this season while contributing one shot on goal, three blocked shots and six hits.

Reese Johnson
Minnesota Wild
