Reese Johnson News: Sent to minors
Johnson was assigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.
Johnson has been a healthy scratch in three of Minnesota's last four games. The demotion could bode well for Yakov Trenin's (upper body) availability ahead of Wednesday's game against Florida, or it could be temporary for salary cap reasons. Johnson hasn't earned a point in three NHL appearances this season while contributing one shot on goal, three blocked shots and six hits.
