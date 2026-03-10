Reid Schaefer headshot

Reid Schaefer News: Nets equalizer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Schaefer scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Schaefer's tally midway through the second period tied the game at 2-2. The 22-year-old has played in two of the last three contests, though he's not guaranteed to be in the lineup all of the time for the rest of the season, as he'll have to fend off Ozzy Wiesblatt for fourth-line minutes. Schaefer has earned five goals, two assists, 26 shots on net, 73 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 29 appearances with Nashville in his rookie campaign.

Reid Schaefer
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
