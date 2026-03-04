Reid Schaefer headshot

Reid Schaefer News: Poised for call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Schaefer is expected to be recalled from AHL Milwaukee prior to Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports.

Schaefer is part of a wave of call-ups to replace the three players the Predators have dealt away Tuesday and Wednesday. Schaefer will likely contend for bottom-six minutes. He has six points in 27 NHL outings this season as well as 28 points in 31 contests for the Admirals.

Reid Schaefer
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
