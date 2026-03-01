Reid Schaefer headshot

Reid Schaefer News: Two goals in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Schaefer scored twice in AHL Milwaukee's 4-3 overtime win over Manitoba on Sunday.

Schaefer hasn't gotten a call back to the NHL after a brief stint with the big club prior to the Olympic break. The winger continues to play well for the Admirals -- he has 14 goals and 12 assists over 30 outings. The Predators are on the fringe of the playoff race, but it wouldn't be surprising for Schaefer to get a longer look with the big club if it falls out of contention.

Reid Schaefer
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reid Schaefer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reid Schaefer See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
64 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
160 days ago
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
NHL
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 15, 2023
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 26, 2022