Reid Schaefer News: Two goals in AHL win

Schaefer scored twice in AHL Milwaukee's 4-3 overtime win over Manitoba on Sunday.

Schaefer hasn't gotten a call back to the NHL after a brief stint with the big club prior to the Olympic break. The winger continues to play well for the Admirals -- he has 14 goals and 12 assists over 30 outings. The Predators are on the fringe of the playoff race, but it wouldn't be surprising for Schaefer to get a longer look with the big club if it falls out of contention.