Reilly Smith News: Buries pair of goals Saturday

Smith scored two goals on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Smith's first tally put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the middle of the second period. When that lead didn't hold, he ended up the hero in overtime, banking in a shot from below the goal line at 4:31 of the extra session to secure the win. The winger has three goals and two assists over his last seven outings as he looks to be getting comfortable again in his second stint with Vegas. Overall, he's produced 13 goals, 23 assists, 118 shots on net, 47 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 73 appearances between the Golden Knights and the Rangers this season.