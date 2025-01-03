Fantasy Hockey
Reilly Smith News: Collects assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Smith notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Smith ended a four-game slump with the helper. He has just five points (four goals) over 14 contests since the start of December. The winger is at 17 points, 57 shots on net, 30 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 36 appearances. The Rangers have reunited Smith with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, but the lines are likely to continue to shuffle until something pulls the team out of its rut.

