Reilly Smith News: Fills empty cage

Smith scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Smith picked up his third point in four games when he scored the last goal of this contest. The 33-year-old has moved to the second line recently amid a top-six shuffle by head coach Peter Laviolette. Smith has nine points, 16 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 13 appearances, a scoring pace good enough to be worth consideration in some fantasy formats.