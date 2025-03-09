Reilly Smith News: First apple back in Vegas colors

Smith registered an assist in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

The helper was Smith's first point in two games since he was traded back to the Golden Knights after a poor run with the Rangers. The 33-year-old has been listed on the fourth line in the last two games, but he's seen ice time in line with middle-six usage, which is consistent with what would be expected of the winger. For the season, Smith has 30 points, 91 shots on net, 43 hits, 34 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 60 appearances. He won't do much more than add a little bit across the board, so his fantasy value is mostly limited to deeper formats.