Reilly Smith News: First goal since trade

Smith scored the game-winning goal Saturday during a third-period power play in a 3-1 victory over the Predators.

The Golden Knights acquired Smith in a trade with the Rangers on March 6, and he had four assists in 11 games before breaking through with his first goal with his new squad. The winger spent six seasons with the Golden Knights between 2017-23, winning the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. Smith is starting to warm up with three points (one goal, two assists) and seven shots in his last four games. He may provide a late-season fantasy boost in deep formats.