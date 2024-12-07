Reilly Smith News: Game-winner against former team

Smith scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Smith snapped a 10-game goal drought by scoring against his previous team, and his tally was the game-winner. The winger had three assists and 15 shots on net during his scoring slump. He's played a supporting role for the Rangers so far, logging 13 points, 37 shots and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances, primarily as a middle-six option.