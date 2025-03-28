Reilly Smith News: Generates helper

Smith registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Smith has four helpers over 11 outings since rejoining the Golden Knights at the trade deadline. The 33-year-old winger remains in a middle-six role, so he won't be a leading player on offense. He's produced 10 goals, 23 helpers, 105 shots on net, 47 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 69 contests between the Golden Knights and the Rangers this season.