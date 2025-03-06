Fantasy Hockey
Reilly Smith headshot

Reilly Smith News: Headed back to Sin City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Smith was traded to the Golden Knights from the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Brendan Brisson and a 2025 third-round pick, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.

Smith has struggled to produce at similar levels ever since leaving Vegas after the 2022-23 campaign. He managed 40 points in 76 games for Pittsburgh last year and has been limited to a mere 29 points in 58 outings with the Rangers this season. The return to Vegas will likely see Smith slot into a middle-six role, though he could push for a spot on the first line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.

