Reilly Smith News: Headed back to Sin City

Smith was traded to the Golden Knights from the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Brendan Brisson and a 2025 third-round pick, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.

Smith has struggled to produce at similar levels ever since leaving Vegas after the 2022-23 campaign. He managed 40 points in 76 games for Pittsburgh last year and has been limited to a mere 29 points in 58 outings with the Rangers this season. The return to Vegas will likely see Smith slot into a middle-six role, though he could push for a spot on the first line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.