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Reilly Smith News: Nets GWG on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 10:40am

Smith scored the game-winning goal and fired two shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over Dallas.

Smith played the hero for the Golden Knights in Sunday's battle when he tallied the game-winning goal at 16:22 of the third period. The goal was his third over his last eight games, to go with two assists and 15 shots, but he's been scratched six times in that span as well. Overall, he has 12 goals, 21 points and 76 shots on net over 61 games this season. He should continue to see a role in Vegas' middle six for the time being.

Reilly Smith
Vegas Golden Knights
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