Reilly Smith News: Nets GWG Sunday
Smith scored the game-winning goal and placed two shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over Dallas.
Smith played the hero for the Golden Knights in Sunday's battle when he tallied the game-winning goal with less than four minutes remaining in the third period. The goal was his third over his last eight games. Overall, he has 12 goals, 21 points and 76 shots on net over 61 games this season. He should continue to see a role in Vegas' middle six for the time being.
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