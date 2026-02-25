Reilly Smith News: One of each in win

Smith scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Smith got to play a larger role Wednesday since Vegas rested five of its Olympians. This allowed Smith to earn his first multi-point effort since Jan. 8 versus the Blue Jackets. The 34-year-old winger will likely slip back into a bottom-six spot once the Golden Knights are closer to full strength. He's compiled 10 goals, 18 points, 62 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-8 rating over 54 appearances this season.