Reilly Smith News: Picks up power-play assist

Smith notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Smith snapped a three-game dry spell with the secondary helper on Alexis Lafreniere's third-period goal. The helper was Smith's second power-play point of the campaign as he continues to hold a role on the second unit. The veteran winger has seven points, 13 shots on net, nine blocked shots, six hits and a plus-3 rating through 10 contests overall while playing on the top line at even strength.