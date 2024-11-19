Reilly Smith News: Pockets helper in win

Smith logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Smith set up Chris Kreider for the game-winning goal midway through the third period. The 33-year-old Smith has done a decent job on offense in November with a goal and four assists over his last eight games. He's at 11 points, 22 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 17 appearances. While Smith has often seen top-six minutes, his production is moderate at best across the board, so he's a low-end option for most fantasy managers.