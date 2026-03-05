Reilly Smith News: Scores early Wednesday

Smith scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Smith has two goals and two assists over five games since the Olympic break. He's mostly worked in a second-line spot in that stretch, though he was limited to 9:12 of ice time Wednesday, so it's possible he's dealing with something, though nothing has been revealed by the team. The winger has 11 goals, 20 points, 72 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 58 appearances this season.