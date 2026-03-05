Reilly Smith News: Scores early Wednesday
Smith scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Smith has two goals and two assists over five games since the Olympic break. He's mostly worked in a second-line spot in that stretch, though he was limited to 9:12 of ice time Wednesday, so it's possible he's dealing with something, though nothing has been revealed by the team. The winger has 11 goals, 20 points, 72 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 58 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reilly Smith See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 986 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week125 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights157 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey 2025-26: Top Even-Strength Line Stacks164 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Stanley Cup Final Series Props and Picks276 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reilly Smith See More