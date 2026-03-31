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Reilly Smith News: Scores vs. Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Smith scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Smith has found the back of the net in two of Vegas' last five games while tallying 10 shots over that span. He's talented enough to represent a reliable scoring threat every time he steps on the ice, but as a third-string forward, his fantasy upside shouldn't be very high. Smith has just four goals and six points through 12 appearances since the Olympic break.

Reilly Smith
Vegas Golden Knights
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