Reilly Smith News: Three points in Wednesday's win

Smith scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Smith has four points over his last two games after spending three contests in the press box. The 35-year-old winger has done his part to make a case for staying in the lineup when the playoffs start. He ends the regular season at 16 goals, 26 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 69 appearances.