Reilly Smith News: Tickles twine Monday
Smith scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.
Smith had been a healthy scratch for the previous three games. The winger is in a part-time role currently, but he's produced 14 goals, nine assists, 90 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 68 appearances this season. Smith may not play regularly during the postseason, and if he does draw in, it'll likely be for bottom-six usage.
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