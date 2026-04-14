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Reilly Smith News: Tickles twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Smith scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Smith had been a healthy scratch for the previous three games. The winger is in a part-time role currently, but he's produced 14 goals, nine assists, 90 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 68 appearances this season. Smith may not play regularly during the postseason, and if he does draw in, it'll likely be for bottom-six usage.

Reilly Smith
Vegas Golden Knights
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