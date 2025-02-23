Reilly Smith News: Two apples in road victory

Smith collected a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Smith produced the secondary helper on Will Cuylle's 15th goal of the season in the opening frame before he set up Adam Fox's go-ahead tally at 11:26 of the third period. Smith had been held off the scoresheet in six of seven games prior to Sunday. The veteran winger has contributed 10 goals and 28 points across 56 appearances this season. Smith is on pace for 41 points, which would be one more than the 40 he recorded with the Penguins in 2023-24.