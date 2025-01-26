Reilly Smith News: Two assists Sunday

Smith registered two assists and had four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.

Smith's pair of helpers came on New York's final two goals of the afternoon, helping Will Borgen and Artemi Panarin find the back of the net. The 33-year-old right winger has 15 assists, 25 points and 79 shots on net in 48 games this year. He has back-to-back efforts with two points and is trending in the right direction offensively. Smith is close to the pace needed to match his point total of 40 from a season ago and is in a promising position to do so on New York's second line. For now, his fantasy relevance is best suited for deeper leagues.