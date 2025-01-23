Reilly Smith News: Two-point effort in win

Smith had a goal and an assist Thursday in a 6-1 victory over the Flyers.

He put in a power-play marker at 18:15 of the third for the 6-1 final. Smith has just four points (two goals, two assists) in his last nine games, and he has but 17 shots in that span. He has 75 shots in 47 games this season, but that puts him on a 130-shot pace, the lowest of his career since the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21. Smith's 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 47 games give some the perception that he's underperforming, but that's a 40-point pace, which would match 2023-24. Right now, Smith won't add value unless he goes on a tear.