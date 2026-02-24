Remi Poirier News: Brought up from minors
Poirier was recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday.
Poirier figures to serve as the backup to Casey DeSmith on Wednesday, as starter Jake Oettinger is still making his way back from the Olympics. Fantasy managers can likely expect the 24-year-old Poirier to be shipped back to the minors after Wednesday's matchup.
