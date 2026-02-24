Remi Poirier headshot

Remi Poirier News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Poirier was recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Poirier figures to serve as the backup to Casey DeSmith on Wednesday, as starter Jake Oettinger is still making his way back from the Olympics. Fantasy managers can likely expect the 24-year-old Poirier to be shipped back to the minors after Wednesday's matchup.

Remi Poirier
Dallas Stars
