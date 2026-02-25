Remi Poirier headshot

Remi Poirier News: Sent down by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Poirier was loaned to AHL Texas on Wednesday.

Poirier was called up by Dallas on Tuesday, but he'll be sent down a day later, signaling that Jake Oettinger should be available to serve as the backup goalie during Wednesday's home game against the Kraken. Poirier has yet to make his NHL debut, and he's gone 16-14-4 with a 2.74 GAA and .906 save percentage across 34 AHL appearances this year.

Remi Poirier
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Remi Poirier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Remi Poirier See More
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
NHL
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
Author Image
Michael Finewax
52 days ago