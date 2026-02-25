Remi Poirier News: Sent down by Dallas

Poirier was loaned to AHL Texas on Wednesday.

Poirier was called up by Dallas on Tuesday, but he'll be sent down a day later, signaling that Jake Oettinger should be available to serve as the backup goalie during Wednesday's home game against the Kraken. Poirier has yet to make his NHL debut, and he's gone 16-14-4 with a 2.74 GAA and .906 save percentage across 34 AHL appearances this year.