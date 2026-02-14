Renars Krastenbergs News: Two-point effort in Latvian win
Krastenbergs scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Latvia's 4-3 win over Germany in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.
The 27-year-old played hero for Latvia, beating Philipp Grubauer midway through the third period to give his team a 4-2 lead, and eventually its first Olympic win since 2014 in Sochi. Krastenbergs has had an up-and-down professional career in Europe. However, he's coming off a career-best campaign for HK Dukla Michalovce of the Slovak Extraliga in the 2024-25 regular season, racking up 31 goals and 50 points in 53 games. He has two goals and three points in two games at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Renars Krastenbergs
Free Agent
