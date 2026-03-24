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Rickard Rakell News: Back on score sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Rakell scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to Colorado.

It was his 15th of the season. Rakell had his eight-game, 10-point scoring streak snapped Sunday, so it's great that he's back on the score sheet. The Pens dropped to third in the Metropolitan Division with the loss, and they're just one point ahead of the Islanders who are fourth. Rakell is one of the scoring leaders on the team, and he'll need to keep this pace up over the stretch to help secure the playoff spot.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
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