Rickard Rakell headshot

Rickard Rakell News: Collects pair of points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Rakell scored a goal, dished an assist and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Rakell has a goal, three assists, seven shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating over four contests in this first-round series. The 32-year-old has filled a top-six role, as expected. Rakell had made the playoffs on six previous occasions, racking up 19 points across 48 games in those postseason runs. He earned 48 points in 60 regular-season outings this year, so he has some scoring potential to tap into if the Penguins can keep the series alive again in Monday's Game 5.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
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