Rickard Rakell News: Crosses 60-point mark

Rakell scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rakell was back on the scoresheet following the end of his four-game point streak Tuesday versus the Islanders. The 31-year-old has seven goals and five assists over 10 outings in March as he continues to be one of the Penguins' most reliable forwards on offense. For the season, the forward is up to 32 goals, 61 points 174 shots on net, 103 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 70 appearances. Rakell needs two more goals and eight more points to match his career highs in those categories.