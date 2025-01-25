Fantasy Hockey
Rickard Rakell News: Dishes assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Rakell registered an assist and took two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Seattle.

Rakell's helper came in the second period on linemate Sidney Crosby's lone goal of the contest for the Penguins. Saturday's effort raised Rakell's season totals to 19 helpers, 42 points and 125 shots on goal across 50 appearances. His 23 goals lead Pittsburgh's offense and ranks just outside the league's top-10 skaters. The 31-year-old forward is riding a four-game point streak and remains on the Penguins' top line. With Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin dealing with lower-body injuries, Rakell is a must-start in fantasy for the time being and will continue to be called upon as a primary option for offensive production.

