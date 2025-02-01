Rickard Rakell News: Dishes two assists in win

Rakell provided two assists and took six shots on net in Saturday's 3-0 win against Nashville.

Rakell's first helper came on a cross-ice feed to Sidney Crosby mid-way through the second period and the latter allowed Bryan Rust to seal the win on Nashville's empty net. The 31-year-old is up to 22 assists, 45 points, and 137 shots on net in 53 games this season. While he hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 17, Rakell has six assists across his past six games. With Evgeni Malkin sidelined (lower body), Rakell should continue to be the second-best forward option for the Penguins in fantasy.