Rickard Rakell News: Eight-game, 10-point streak
Rakell scored a goal and added another in the shootout in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Saturday.
The points extended Rakell's scoring streak to eight games and 10 points, including seven assists. Four of those helpers have come on the power play. Overall, Rakell has 14 goals, 21 assists and 127 shots in 48 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rickard Rakell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rickard Rakell See More