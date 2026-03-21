Rickard Rakell headshot

Rickard Rakell News: Eight-game, 10-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Rakell scored a goal and added another in the shootout in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Saturday.

The points extended Rakell's scoring streak to eight games and 10 points, including seven assists. Four of those helpers have come on the power play. Overall, Rakell has 14 goals, 21 assists and 127 shots in 48 games this season.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rickard Rakell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rickard Rakell See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
NHL
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
Author Image
Corey Abbott
12 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
Author Image
Michael Finewax
52 days ago