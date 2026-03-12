Rickard Rakell News: Finds twine in loss
Rakell scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Rakell has two goals and three assists during his active four-game point streak. He was able to get the Penguins on the board in the second period, but the 32-year-old couldn't carry the team's offense in this tough matchup. Rakell has 13 goals, 30 points, 121 shots on net, 59 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 44 appearances this season. He'll continue to function as the top-line center while the Penguins wait for Evgeni Malkin (suspension) to return Monday.
