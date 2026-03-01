Rickard Rakell News: Finds twine on power play

Rakell scored a power-play goal, put two shots on net and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.

Rakell lit the lamp on a power play late in the second period to put the Penguins up by four goals. Following Sunday's twine finder with a man advantage, Rakell now has 11 goals, 25 points, 108 shots on net, 53 hits and 33 blocked shots across 38 games this season. The veteran center has been effective in a top-six role when healthy this season and is set to see a bump in playing time with Sidney Crosby (lower body) sidelined. Rakell holds solid fantasy value moving forward while the Penguins vie for a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.