Rickard Rakell News: Fourteen points in last 11 games

Rakell had two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa.

Rakell has six goals and eight assists in his last 11 games. He has fired 24 shots and was held off the score sheet just once in that span. It was Rakell's first three-point game of the season and first since Dec. 23, 2024. The winger has 17 goals, 22 assists, five power-play goals, eight power-play assists, 137 shots and 66 hits in 51 games this season.