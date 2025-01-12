Rickard Rakell News: Goal, assist in loss

Rakell scored a goal on six shots, added a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

While the Penguins are starting to skid again, Rakell has stayed hot in January, earning five goals and two assists over his last six contests. The 31-year-old has added 20 shots on net in that span, though it comes with a minus-8 rating. The forward is up to 22 goals, 38 points (10 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 73 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 45 appearances this season.