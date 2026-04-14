Rickard Rakell headshot

Rickard Rakell News: Held out against Blues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Rakell will not dress against St. Louis on Tuesday as Pittsburgh rests its veterans for the playoffs, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Rakell has 24 goals and 48 points across 60 appearances in 2025-26, a solid bounce-back showing after missing significant time to injury early in the season. The 33-year-old winger heated up considerably down the stretch, recording seven goals during a six-game point streak in late March. He's a reliable secondary scorer on Pittsburgh's top line and holds solid fantasy value heading into the postseason.

Rickard Rakell
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rickard Rakell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rickard Rakell See More
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Corey Abbott
14 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
21 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
23 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
27 days ago