Rickard Rakell News: Logs power-play helper

Rakell notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Senators.

Rakell has a helper in each of the last two games and ended March with seven goals and eight assists over 14 outings. However, the 31-year-old is in a tricky spot currently, as he was moved down to center the second line following the call-ups of Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen. Rakell could be in for a rough April if he's away from Sidney Crosby at even strength. Either way, it's been an awesome year for Rakell, who has 32 goals, 32 helpers, 15 power-play points, 180 shots on net, 109 hits, 74 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 74 appearances.