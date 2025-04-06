Rickard Rakell News: Matches career high in goals

Rakell scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Rakell's tally at 14:36 of the third period gave him 34 goals on the year, matching his career-best total from 2017-18. The 31-year-old forward has five goals and nine helpers over his last 13 contests as he continues to play at a high level late in the season. Overall, he's at 67 points (17 on the power play), 194 shots on net, 113 hits, 74 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 77 appearances. He is three points away from his first 70-point campaign, and he has four games left to get there.